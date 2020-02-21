Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th.

Stepan has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,818. Stepan has a 1-year low of $82.98 and a 1-year high of $105.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.14.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $444.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.45 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $377,257.60. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

