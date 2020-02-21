Stephens Lowers Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Price Target to $55.00

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $65.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Dmc Global from to in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

BOOM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.48. 14,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,145. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Dmc Global has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 13.60%. Dmc Global’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dmc Global will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Dmc Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Dmc Global by 51.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dmc Global during the third quarter worth $186,000.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

