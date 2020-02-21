Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Church & Dwight Call Options (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,348 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,259% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,623.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $64.57 and a 1 year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

