Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.
Shares of SYBT stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.
About Stock Yards Bancorp
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.
