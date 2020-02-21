Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Stock Yards Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Stock Yards Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $891.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.48. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,917.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

