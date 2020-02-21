Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $14.75 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMMCF. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, November 17th.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

