Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.39

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as high as $12.85. Summit State Bank shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 2,789 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Summit State Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit State Bank stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,852 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 1.04% of Summit State Bank worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

