SunOpta (SOY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect SunOpta to post earnings of C($0.12) per share for the quarter.
TSE:SOY traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. SunOpta has a one year low of C$1.70 and a one year high of C$6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.
About SunOpta
