Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:SHO opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

