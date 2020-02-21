SunTrust Banks Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $82.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 332,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 395,989 shares during the period.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

