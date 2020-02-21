SunTrust Banks Boosts CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $82.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CONE. ValuEngine raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on CyrusOne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.87. 332,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,439. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,857,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88,428 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,757,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,128 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,996,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,432,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,736,000 after purchasing an additional 395,989 shares during the period.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.