SunTrust Banks Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $250.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective lifted by SunTrust Banks from $212.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BABA. Vertical Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $218.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.78.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

