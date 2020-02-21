Super Zero (SERO) Trading 4.8% Lower This Week

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001507 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $33.42 million and $23.90 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Super Zero

Super Zero is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 230,944,787 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

