SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.59. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 7,807 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get SuperCom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.45% of SuperCom worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.