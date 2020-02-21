SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.59. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 7,807 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on SPCB shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Friday, December 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
