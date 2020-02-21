Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,296,880 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63,451 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $519,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.98. 12,161,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,190,140. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $106.87 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.81 and its 200-day moving average is $150.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,402.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

