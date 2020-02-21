Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Etsy worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.80 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $53.98. 60,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,454. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. Etsy Inc has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,996,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,650. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.