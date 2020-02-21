Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.09. 9,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,836. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 5.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $1,534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,862,981.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,692,550. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

