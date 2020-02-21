Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total value of $86,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,254 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,802 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of THG stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $137.12. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a one year low of $113.08 and a one year high of $144.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.