Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 63.33 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.14. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Sylvania Platinum
