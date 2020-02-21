Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SLP stock opened at GBX 63.33 ($0.83) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.14. Sylvania Platinum has a 12 month low of GBX 21.40 ($0.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The firm has a market capitalization of $174.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

