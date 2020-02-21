Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at UBS Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $62.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s current price.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $71.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $55.72. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $72.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,533,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,999,000 after buying an additional 172,529 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,311,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,489,000 after buying an additional 120,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,572,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,522,000 after buying an additional 734,221 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 213,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,310,000 after buying an additional 23,622 shares during the period.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

