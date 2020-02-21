Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.36.
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $166.87.
In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
