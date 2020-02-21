Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Earns “Top Pick” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their top pick rating on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNPS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synopsys from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.36.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $155.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $166.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,128.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

