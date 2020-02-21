TaaS (TAAS) Price Reaches $0.92 on Top Exchanges

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. TaaS has a total market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $944.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TaaS token can now be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00009575 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and CoinExchange. In the last week, TaaS has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.72 or 0.03018255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00234124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00146722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS’s launch date was February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

