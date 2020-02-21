Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.3% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $9,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,478,841,000 after acquiring an additional 813,747 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after acquiring an additional 392,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,189,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154,063. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

