Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Trading Up 25%

Shares of Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 54,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.20, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.57.

Target Capital Company Profile (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

