Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TH. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.43.

Shares of TH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.81. 40,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,809. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 8,208 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $37,182.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,315.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 20,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $96,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 59,331 shares of company stock valued at $274,021 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

