Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.14% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidate includes TC-210, TC-220, TC-410, TC-110 and TC-310 which are in clinical stage. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $14.15. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $353.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64.

In other Tcr2 Therapeutics news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $136,663.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 150,623 shares of company stock worth $2,656,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCRR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $474,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 151,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

