Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading Down 2.1%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72, 427 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98.

Telenet Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLGHF)

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.