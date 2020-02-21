Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Lifted to Outperform at Cowen

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.97.

Shares of TS opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.77. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 26.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Tenaris by 94.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tenaris by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

