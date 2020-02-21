Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Shares Up 17.3%

Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN)’s stock price shot up 17.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.95 and last traded at $10.87, 2,618,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 1,382,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra lowered Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on Tenneco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market cap of $563.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 32.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

