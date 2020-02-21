Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 137.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,941 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up 2.1% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned 0.35% of Parker-Hannifin worth $91,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 34.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.27.

NYSE PH traded up $3.50 on Thursday, hitting $215.28. 946,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,236. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

