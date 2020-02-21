Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 257,283 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 257,283 shares during the period. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd owned about 0.13% of Aptiv worth $32,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 377.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 71.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APTV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,163. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.33. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.05.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

