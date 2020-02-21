Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark Sells 17,016 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

