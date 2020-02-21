Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark Sells 17,016 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) VP David Matthew Stark sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $206,574.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,064 shares in the company, valued at $195,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
David Matthew Stark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 10th, David Matthew Stark sold 12,538 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $153,465.12.
NYSE:TEVA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.90. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.
About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.
