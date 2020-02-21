Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $66.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

