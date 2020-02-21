Thalassa (LON:THAL) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 62.50 ($0.82), 10,513 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 17,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.83).

The firm has a market cap of $10.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 68.27.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited focuses on the design, manufacture, and testing of flying node autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) for offshore seismic surveys. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.