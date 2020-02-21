The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.26.

Shares of KO opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $60.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.28.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

