The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante Sells 25,000 Shares

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) Director Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,159,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,569,882.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Addante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Frank Addante sold 25,000 shares of The Rubicon Project stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $259,750.00.

The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.65 million, a PE ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.62. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,760,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 183,658 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,270,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 98,053 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 744,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

