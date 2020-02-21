ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA) Shares Down 2%

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (ETR:TKA) fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €10.01 ($11.64) and last traded at €10.04 ($11.67), 4,454,755 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €10.25 ($11.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 334.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About ThyssenKrupp (ETR:TKA)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

