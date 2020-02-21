Todd R. Hubbard Sells 403 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

