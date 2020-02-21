TokenPay (TPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $69,390.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Liquid. TokenPay has a total market cap of $998,997.00 and $69,390.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TokenPay

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,910,543 coins and its circulating supply is 16,708,561 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay

Buying and Selling TokenPay

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Liquid, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

