Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,146. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

