TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

TPG Specialty Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. TPG Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect TPG Specialty Lending to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

TSLX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.62. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $23.67.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.18 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 61.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut TPG Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James cut TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

TPG Specialty Lending Company Profile

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

