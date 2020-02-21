TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 14,834 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,828 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,834 shares during the quarter. Allegion comprises approximately 1.8% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.07% of Allegion worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $139.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

Allegion declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,515,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

