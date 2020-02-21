TPI Fund Managers Ltd Sells 2,520 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $7.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.41. 1,898,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.95 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $294.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

