Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gray Television (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,233 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,128% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.

NYSE:GTN opened at $21.32 on Friday. Gray Television has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,008,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 837.9% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 215,499 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 798,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,127,000 after acquiring an additional 163,525 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 451.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 152,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.