Traders Buy Large Volume of Consolidated Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,432 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,491% compared to the typical volume of 90 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNSL shares. BidaskClub raised Consolidated Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim set a $3.50 price objective on Consolidated Communications and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of CNSL stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.85 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 650,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 230,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

