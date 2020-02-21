Traders Buy Large Volume of Fastly Put Options (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,200 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,203% compared to the typical volume of 476 put options.

In other news, CEO Artur Bergman sold 3,750 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $75,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,148,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hornik sold 85,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $1,935,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 425,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,400,158 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. Fastly has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

