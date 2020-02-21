Traders Buy Large Volume of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Call Options (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,425 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,775% compared to the typical volume of 76 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

RARE stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 388.30% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

