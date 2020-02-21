TransferCoin (TX) 1-Day Volume Hits $191.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $72,216.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and Upbit. During the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 26.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 154.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,275,674 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw . The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.