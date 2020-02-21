TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.72%. TRI Pointe Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

NYSE:TPH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 22,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. TRI Pointe Group has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Get TRI Pointe Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TPH. ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TRI Pointe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRI Pointe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.