Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tribune Publishing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TPCO opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 198,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,577,282.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Tribune Publishing by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

