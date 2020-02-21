Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5-2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.Trinity Industries also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.15 to $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Trinity Industries from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NYSE TRN traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,770,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 101,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $2,064,845.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 83,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 881,948 shares of company stock worth $18,253,881 over the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

