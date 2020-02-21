Trinity Network Credit Market Cap Tops $500,124.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded down 31.4% against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a market capitalization of $500,124.00 and $73.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trinity Network Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.46 or 0.03035202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00232874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00146720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Trinity Network Credit Token Profile

Trinity Network Credit was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 tokens. Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency . The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trinity Network Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trinity Network Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

